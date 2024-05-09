GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.61 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $93.61 million and $1,196.87 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07375959 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,832.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

