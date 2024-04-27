Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 1.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 102,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.