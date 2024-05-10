26,699 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 10.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $368,335,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.