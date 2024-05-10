Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 4.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $106,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,014,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. 2,063,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

