Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 942 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 337,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.