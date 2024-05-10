The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

