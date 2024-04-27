Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $697,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

