Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 10th (AMTX, ATXS, CBUS, CHUY, CLSK, CRNX, EXK, IOVA, IRON, MNPR)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 10th:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. The firm currently has a $830.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

