Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of H traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.93. 426,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
