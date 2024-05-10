Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,035 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 4.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Apollo Global Management worth $105,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,320,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

APO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.06. 1,262,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,008. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

