Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $775,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,611. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

