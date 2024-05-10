Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 104,739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,274,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,640. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

