iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 155.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 352,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,892,000 after acquiring an additional 163,040 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 802,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 205,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 21,774,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,014,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

