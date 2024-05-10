Karpas Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.89. 12,546,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

