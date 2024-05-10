Karpas Strategies LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.68. 236,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,409. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

