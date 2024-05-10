Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 160,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

