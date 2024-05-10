Karpas Strategies LLC Has $29.85 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,641 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up approximately 9.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,260,000 after buying an additional 795,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 3,114,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

