Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 2,501 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 101,861 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,379,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,179,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

