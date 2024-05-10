ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $42.92. 15,470,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,548. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

