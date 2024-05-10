Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 346,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,448,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,233,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,301. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

