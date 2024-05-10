Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 457.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

CRM traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $276.45. 2,013,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,563. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock valued at $182,005,898. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

