Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,368 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Suncor Energy worth $88,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.09. 4,490,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

