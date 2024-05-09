Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $240.22 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,653,939,384 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,653,939,384 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.02779769 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 891 active market(s) with $276,626,494.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

