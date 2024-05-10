US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USFD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 397,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,316,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 737,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.