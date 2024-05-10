Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NeuroPace, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 153.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NPCE remained flat at $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.71. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $6,692,916.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,324,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,345 shares of company stock worth $7,583,250. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

