HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

TVTX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 100,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $489.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 32.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

