YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Roth Mkm

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 640,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in YETI by 88.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in YETI by 33.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of YETI by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

