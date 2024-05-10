Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh Sells 34,707 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

