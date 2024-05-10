Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh Sells 34,707 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

