Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) SVP Jill D. Sharp Sells 3,346 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 441,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

