Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

KGC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,328,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,637,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

