Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after buying an additional 809,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,304,000 after buying an additional 660,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.