Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

