Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Kroger by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. 2,039,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.