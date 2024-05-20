Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 208,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

