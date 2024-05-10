Bloom Burton Comments on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Bloom Burton issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

ABCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 314,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,726. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

