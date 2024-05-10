TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $7.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. 310,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,458. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.