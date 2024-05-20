Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0980 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Orchid has a market cap of $96.02 million and $9.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

