ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Up 33.3%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 136,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 19,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

ADVFN Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.85. The company has a market cap of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.32.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

