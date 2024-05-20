Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 6,855,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 52,472,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.