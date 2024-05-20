Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.74. 454,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,688,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,258,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,092,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,025,000 after purchasing an additional 378,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Gerdau by 50.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

