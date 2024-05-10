Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NYSE BRCC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.01. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRC by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

