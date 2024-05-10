Zcash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.99 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $381.78 million and approximately $47.99 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.38 or 0.00038335 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

