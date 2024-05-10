Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $60.77 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and $974,228.84 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,992.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.19 or 0.00708582 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00102279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16326616 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $979,170.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.