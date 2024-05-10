ICON (ICX) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $219.95 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 995,172,877 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

