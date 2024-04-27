Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Trimmed by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.