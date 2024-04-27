8,720 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,921 shares in the company, valued at $33,820,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,921 shares in the company, valued at $33,820,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,697,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,340,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

