Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

PDFS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 151,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.