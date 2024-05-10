Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $119.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.94.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 10.9 %

AKAM traded down $11.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,677,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

