Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8,103.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 638,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

