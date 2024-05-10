Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Releases Earnings Results

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 48.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.10. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

